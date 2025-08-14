Kolkata Metro to reduce services on August 15

Kolkata Metro will operate fewer services across its Blue and Green Lines on Independence Day, August 15, while keeping to regular operations on the Purple and Orange Lines. The adjusted schedule will be in effect for the holiday only, Metro Railway officials said on Thursday.

The Blue Line, which runs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, will see 182 services on Friday, 91 in each direction, instead of its usual 262 daily trips. The first services will start at their regular timings, with trains leaving Noapara at 6.50am for Sahid Khudiram, Sahid Khudiram at 6.54am for Dakshineswar, Dakshineswar at 6.55am for Sahid Khudiram, and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at 6.55am for Dakshineswar. The last trains will leave at 9.28pm from Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram, 9.32pm from Sahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar and 9.44pm from Sahid Khudiram to Dum Dum.

Special night services will run as usual, with trains departing Sahid Khudiram at 10.43pm and Dum Dum at 10.40pm.

Green Line-1, linking Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V, will operate 92 services instead of 108, with 46 trains in each direction. The first trains will leave Sealdah at 6.35am and Salt Lake Sector V at 6.40am, while the last trains will depart at 9.35pm and 9.40pm.

Green Line-2, connecting Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, will run 124 trains instead of the usual 134, with 62 in each direction. The first trains will depart from both ends at 6.30am, and the last services will leave at 9.45pm.

Metro Railway said the first and last train timings on all affected lines remain unchanged, so passengers can plan their journeys accordingly.