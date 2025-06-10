10 months on, protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

A section of doctors and citizens protested outside Tala police station in north Calcutta on Monday to mark 10 months since the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The protesters led a procession from the police station to RG Kar hospital in the evening, demanding “justice”.

An officer of Tala police station said: “A few representatives of Abhaya Mancha wanted to meet us. They met an officer and handed over a charter of demands. We did not use any force on the assembly.”

Tala police have no role to play in the probe anymore. It is with the CBI. The lone accused chargesheeted in the case, Sanjay Roy, was sentenced to life in prison on January 20.

“We are protesting today because we believe that slackness on the part of the police is delaying the investigation,” said Utpal Bandopadhyay, one of the protest leaders and a member of the Mancha.

“The police must act with greater urgency in handling this case. We will not vacate the streets until justice is served,” he said.

When the protesters reached RG Kar, they were initially stopped from entering the hospital premises. Later, they were allowed to enter in small numbers.

The college and hospital security is now under the CISF (central industrial security force), with Kolkata Police providing support.

The junior doctors on Monday evening gathered in front of “Cry of the Hour”, a bust installed on the hospital premises in memory of the 31-year-old junior doctor who was raped and murdered on August 9, 2024.