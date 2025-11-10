MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata Metro Green Line last services rescheduled on November 11 for maintenance

Normal services in this corridor will be available on November 12

PTI Published 10.11.25, 09:12 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI picture

Metro Railway Kolkata on Monday said the last services along the Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V corridor will be rescheduled on November 11 due to maintenance work on the Green Line.

In a statement, Metro Railway said the last train from Howrah Maidan will depart for Salt Lake Sector V at 8:45 pm instead of 9:45 pm, while the last service from Salt Lake Sector V will leave for Howrah Maidan at 8:46 pm, instead of 9:47 pm.

Metro services on the Green Line were similarly rescheduled on Sunday.

Normal services in this corridor will be available on November 12 (Wednesday).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Kolkata Metro Railway Howrah Maidan Salt Lake
