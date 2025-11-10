Kolkata Metro Green Line last services rescheduled on November 11 for maintenance

Metro Railway Kolkata on Monday said the last services along the Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V corridor will be rescheduled on November 11 due to maintenance work on the Green Line.

In a statement, Metro Railway said the last train from Howrah Maidan will depart for Salt Lake Sector V at 8:45 pm instead of 9:45 pm, while the last service from Salt Lake Sector V will leave for Howrah Maidan at 8:46 pm, instead of 9:47 pm.

Metro services on the Green Line were similarly rescheduled on Sunday.

Normal services in this corridor will be available on November 12 (Wednesday).

