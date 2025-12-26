MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 26 December 2025

Bengali actress Parno Mittra returns to TMC, calls switch a bid to ‘correct my error’

Mittra who joined the BJP in 2019 and lost from Baranagar in 2021, rejoined the ruling party in Kolkata on Friday

PTI Published 26.12.25, 02:15 PM
Parno Mittra

Parno Mittra File picture

Popular Bengali film actress Parno Mittra joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) here on Friday.

Mittra joined the TMC at the party headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, including state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress said she joined the TMC to "correct my error".

Describing the move to join TMC as a conscious decision to align with the state's ruling leadership, she stated, "This is my special day, and I want to correct my error." Mittra had joined the BJP in July 2019 and was the saffron party candidate from the Baranagar Assembly constituency in 2021. She lost to TMC's Tapas Roy in the elections.

Tapas Roy, who defeated Mittra in the 2021 Assembly elections, quit the TMC to join the BJP in early 2024.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Protests erupt outside Delhi High Court over bail to Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao rape case

The protesters, holding placards, raised slogans such as “Balatkariyo ko sanrakshan dena band kro” (stop protecting rapists) in support of the Unnao rape survivor
Quote left Quote right

At my direction as Commander in Chief, US launched deadly strike against ISIS in Nigeria

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT