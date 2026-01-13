MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 13 January 2026

Jumbo calf rescued from pit in tea garden

Sources said that on Sunday night, the elephants entered the Karala Valley garden

Our Correspondent Published 13.01.26, 08:46 AM
The elephant calf that fell into a pit at the Karala Valley Tea Garden on the outskirts of Jalpaiguri on Monday.

The elephant calf that fell into a pit at the Karala Valley Tea Garden on the outskirts of Jalpaiguri on Monday. Picture by Biplab Basak

Three wild elephants, including a calf, who had strayed inside the Karala Valley Tea Garden on the outskirts of Jalpaiguri town, kept the area abuzz all through Monday, more so as the calf had fallen into a large pit.

Foresters rescued the elephant calf from the pit while two other elephants stood nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said that on Sunday night, the elephants entered the Karala Valley garden. The calf fell into a pit near a burial ground inside the garden, and despite attempts, failed to climb out.

Tea workers noticed some movement inside the pit while heading to work on Monday morning. On approaching, they saw the calf trapped inside and two adult elephants standing at some distance.

Hundreds from the garden and its surroundings swarmed the site to catch a glimpse of the elephants. Kotwali police and foresters from Baikunthapur, Gorumara and Jalpaiguri divisions had to urge crowds to maintain a safe distance from the jumbos.

Using an earthmover, forest officials cut away soil to pave way for a slope into the pit, enabling the calf to finally come out. The adult elephant duo kept standing where they were.

The rescued calf moved restlessly across various parts of Karala Valley and neighbouring Danguajhar tea estates. It finally stood at a spot at the Danguajhar tea estate. Its activities drew more crowds, even from Jalpaiguri town.

The adult elephants, however, kept standing near the pit at the Karala Valley estate.

Foresters and cops had to repeatedly disperse people to prevent human-animal conflict at both sites. Despite several attempts by forest staff, the rescued calf could not be reunited with the other two.

“Three elephants entered the tea estate, one fell into a pit and was successfully rescued. Our staff are monitoring all three elephants,” said Dipen Tamang, the additional divisional forest officer of Baikunthapur forest division.

Elephant near college

Around 8.45pm on Monday, an adult elephant was spotted near Ananda Chandra College, Jalpaiguri, off NH27. It was not confirmed if this was one of the two adult elephants standing at the Karala Valley estate or a different jumbo.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Faith vs State: On Somnath, Modi blurs 'secular' debate of Nehru, Gandhi and Patel

Long before Nehru entered this debate, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had drawn clear limits on State involvement in religious reconstruction
Omar Abdullah speaks to the media in Jammu on Monday. 
Quote left Quote right

When Jammu got IIM and IIT, what did Kashmir get at that time? Why didn’t you talk of parity then?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT