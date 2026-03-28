Jalpaiguri residents injured as leopard strays into village, forest alert issued

At least five people, including a homemaker, were injured in a leopard attack in Chiknamati under Jalpaiguri’s Kranti block on Friday, around 60km from district headquarters, triggering widespread panic.

Local sources said that the leopard strayed into the residential area early on Friday and pounced on homemaker Priyasi Roy, who was cleaning her courtyard.

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Hearing her screams, nearby residents rushed to help. In the chaos, four others— Chandrakanta Roy, Sourav Roy, Sachin Roy and Amulya Roy — were injured by the leopard.

Upon receiving information, forest personnel from the Apalchand and Targhera forest ranges of the Baikunthapur forest division reached the spot.

A forest staff member got injured in the hurly-burly while trying to control the situation. By then, the leopard escaped.

Among the injured, Priyasi Roy and Amulya Roy have been admitted to the super-specialty hospital in Malbazar. Others were administered first-aid and released.

Reports suggest that the leopard has taken shelter in a nearby thicket. The wildlife squad stationed in Malbazar has been alerted to capture the animal. Foresters have stepped up surveillance in the area.

In a separate incident, a tea garden worker was injured in a leopard attack at Gayaganga tea estate under Phansidewa block of the Siliguri subdivision on Friday.

Forest officials of the Ghoshpukur forest range of the Kurseong forest division said the attack occurred when workers had gone to the plantation for routine duties. The leopard suddenly pounced on tea worker Ranjit Nagasia. He has been admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.