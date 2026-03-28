MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 March 2026

Jalpaiguri residents injured as leopard strays into village, forest alert issued

Local sources said that the leopard strayed into the residential area early on Friday and pounced on homemaker Priyasi Roy, who was cleaning her courtyard

Our Bureau Published 28.03.26, 10:01 AM
leopard attack Jalpaiguri

Representational image File picture

At least five people, including a homemaker, were injured in a leopard attack in Chiknamati under Jalpaiguri’s Kranti block on Friday, around 60km from district headquarters, triggering widespread panic.

Local sources said that the leopard strayed into the residential area early on Friday and pounced on homemaker Priyasi Roy, who was cleaning her courtyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing her screams, nearby residents rushed to help. In the chaos, four others— Chandrakanta Roy, Sourav Roy, Sachin Roy and Amulya Roy — were injured by the leopard.

Upon receiving information, forest personnel from the Apalchand and Targhera forest ranges of the Baikunthapur forest division reached the spot.

A forest staff member got injured in the hurly-burly while trying to control the situation. By then, the leopard escaped.

Among the injured, Priyasi Roy and Amulya Roy have been admitted to the super-specialty hospital in Malbazar. Others were administered first-aid and released.

Reports suggest that the leopard has taken shelter in a nearby thicket. The wildlife squad stationed in Malbazar has been alerted to capture the animal. Foresters have stepped up surveillance in the area.

In a separate incident, a tea garden worker was injured in a leopard attack at Gayaganga tea estate under Phansidewa block of the Siliguri subdivision on Friday.

Forest officials of the Ghoshpukur forest range of the Kurseong forest division said the attack occurred when workers had gone to the plantation for routine duties. The leopard suddenly pounced on tea worker Ranjit Nagasia. He has been admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

RELATED TOPICS

North Bengal Jalpaiguri
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal’s ex-PM K.P. Sharma Oli arrested over Gen Z protest deaths

This week, a Nepali panel which investigated violence during the anti-corruption protests recommended that Oli, 74, be prosecuted for failing to prevent the crackdown on the protests
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

For 47 years, Iran has been known as the bully of the Middle East, but they are not the bully any longer

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT