IUCN recognises Sikkim’s Khangchendzonga Park, UNESCO world heritage tag in 2016

The Khangchendzonga National Park in Sikkim has been recognised as the ‘Best Managed Protected Areas in the World’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

A source in the Sikkim state forest and environment department has confirmed the special recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The IUCN has rated Khangchendzonga National Park as ‘Good’ in its 2025 global review of natural world heritage sites, making it the only site in India to secure this grade,” the source said.

The national park spans 1,784 square kilometres in the Mangan and Gyalsing districts, approximately 120 kilometres from Gangtok, the state capital.

It also encompasses Mt Kanchenjunga (8,586 metres), the world’s third-highest peak. At an elevation of over 6,000 feet, the park is globally renowned for its rich biodiversity, pristine glaciers, alpine meadows and sacred landscapes.

The park is rich in fauna, which includes the snow leopard, Himalayan black bear, red panda, barking deer, Dhole (Asiatic wild dog) and other species. Around 550 species of birds like blood pheasant, satyr tragopan, Himalayan griffon and Asian emerald cuckoo are also found in the area.

Launched in 2014, the IUCN World Heritage Outlook provides a global assessment of all natural and mixed heritage sites and evaluates their conservation prospects over time.

These assessments, conducted by independent experts using referenced evidence, summarise the current state and trends of each site’s values, the threats they face and the effectiveness of their protection and management. The outcomes are published in the World Heritage Outlook Report.

“This recognition is a matter of great pride for the state. It reaffirms Sikkim’s holistic approach towards conservation, where nature and culture coexist in harmony. The efforts of the forest officials and the staff are commendable,” said Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, the minister for the forest and environment department in Sikkim.

“In 2016, the Park was inscribed as an Unesco world heritage site under the mixed heritage category — the first of its kind in India — recognising both its ecological and spiritual significance. The latest IUCN recognition reflects the park’s exemplary management effectiveness, community participation and eco-friendly tourism practices, all of which have ensured the continued protection of its unique Himalayan ecosystem,” said an official of the department.

The IUCN, headquartered in Switzerland’s Gland, is the world’s largest environmental network and the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it. The IUCN also publishes the Red List, a comprehensive inventory of the global conservation status of species.