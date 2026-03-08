Indian Olympian shooter Jitu Rai to inaugurate training academy in Siliguri

Indian Olympian shooter Jitu Rai announced on Thursday that he would inaugurate the Jitu Rai Shooting Academy at New Rangia in Shivmandir, on the outskirts of Siliguri, on March 26.

Rai, a retired captain of the Indian Army, is one of India’s most decorated pistol shooters. He represented the country at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. His major achievements include gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the 2014 Asian Games and multiple accolades at international shooting events.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recognition of his contributions to Indian sport, Rai has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the Arjuna Award, the Sena Medal and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

The academy began operating on a small scale in 2024 and will now be officially inaugurated with improved infrastructure and residential facilities for aspiring shooters in the region.

Jitu, who is from Lucknow, and his wife, Sushmita Rai, a resident of Shivmandir, said they decided to establish the academy to explore the region’s untapped potential in shooting.

Sushmita, the academy’s director, said the facility currently trains 35 trainees, most of them around 15 years old.

According to Sushmita, the primary objective of the academy is to provide structured training facilities for young shooters from north Bengal, Sikkim and neighbouring regions who want to compete at national and international levels.

“We have decided to officially inaugurate it so that more aspirants who want to make shooting a career can receive proper training from an internationally recognised Olympian shooter,” she said.

“Facilities like this are available in places like Lucknow, but they are lacking in this region. We want to provide a proper training platform to local talents from north Bengal and Sikkim so that they can also succeed in national and international competitions,” Sushmita added.

G.R. Rai, a senior coach, will also train shooters at the academy.

The academy currently offers training in 10-metre air pistol and air rifle shooting. The facility also plans to accommodate physically challenged youths interested in the sport.

One of the academy’s trainees, Jonathan Anthony Gavin, has already achieved success at national and international competitions. He won gold medals at Asian Shooting Championships held in Kazakhstan and Delhi in 2025 and 2026, respectively, in the 10-metre air pistol category.

Management authorities said the academy will also house a residential facility dedicated to professional shooting training, the first of its kind in north Bengal.