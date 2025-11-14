MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 14 November 2025

In Aland voter deletion probe, SIT arrests 27-year-old from West Bengal

According to Aland Congress MLA B R Patil, most of the requests were made to delete minority and backward caste votes

PTI Published 14.11.25, 01:27 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

The CID probing the vote theft allegations in Aland segment in 2023 assembly polls has arrested a man from West Bengal's Nadia district, sources in the department said on Friday.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and brought to Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CID has taken him in its custody for interrogation.

He had applied for the deletion of many votes in Aland constituency, sources said.

According to Aland Congress MLA B R Patil, most of the requests were made to delete minority and backward caste votes.

After learning about the irregular requests for the deletion of voters' names following a complaint lodged by Minister Priyank Kharge and Patil, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer ordered a status quo.

Patil won the elections with a margin of about 10,000 votes.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on September 18 highlighting the 'Vote Chori' (vote theft) allegation and slammed the Election Commission of shielding the accused by not inquiring into the matter.

According to the CID sources, the accused, Bapi Adya from Nadia, was arrested following a money trail linking to his bank account.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Vote Chori Special Investigating Team (SIT)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

An escape from India’s air pollution for those who can afford it

Companies are offering much-needed, but expensive, air purification systems to shelter from the smog in one of the world’s most polluted cities
People watch live broadcast of the results of Bihar Assembly elections as vote counting underway, in Patna, Friday, November 14, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

There were reports of server vans hovering around counting centres, irregularities at booths

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT