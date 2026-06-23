‘I have an emotional connection with Suvendu’: Mohua Moitra’s praise for Bengal CM fuels fresh buzz amid TMC split tensions

Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra has stirred fresh buzz after she recalled the personal support Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari extended to her during the early days of her political career.

In an interview with the BBC, the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha MP revealed that despite their sharp political divide today, she continues to share an “emotional connection” with Adhikari, who was once one of the most influential leaders in the TMC before crossing over to the BJP in 2020.

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“At a personal level, I have had a very good relationship with Suvendu. When we were in the party together, he supported me a lot,” Moitra said.

Talking about a difficult phase in her political journey, she added that Adhikari stood by her when she was denied a Lok Sabha ticket and was upset. “I cried the whole night. Suvendu was there to reassure me,” she said.

Moitra acknowledged that they no longer speak frequently because they belong to opposing political camps but insisted that personal relationships transcend party lines.

The praise for Adhikari comes at a time when Moitra has been defending political rebels who left the TMC.

In a previous interview with The Hindustan Times, she said she “respected” leaders who quit openly “like Suvendu” rather than remaining within the party while working against it.

While there is no indication that Moitra is contemplating a political switch, her warm recollections of Adhikari are certain to fuel fresh speculation in Bengal’s charged political landscape.