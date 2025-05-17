Hygiene inspection at eateries by Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Metropolitan Police

A drive conducted by a joint team of officials of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), the Siliguri Metropolitan Police and some other departments on Friday to check out the conditions of eateries spread across the city revealed unhygienic conditions in the kitchens and storages of some of the eating places.

The drive followed recent complaints that contaminated food, food containing insects and poor quality food are being served in some of the eateries.

During the drive, the officials found shabby and dirty kitchens, improper washing of utensils, piling and non-segregation of wastes and serving and storing food and ingredients without the dates of expiry. “We checked whether the eateries maintain hygienic conditions. The drive will continue,” said Koushik Modak, a sanitary inspector of the SMC.

The drive was conducted at food joints near Baghajatin Park, Collegepara, and Hakimpara.

Also, one of the eateries was sealed as they found certain irregularities in it.

On May 8, mayor Gautam Deb had held a meeting in SMC and instructed his officials that steps should be taken to check whether the food safety measures are followed in hotels, restaurants, food joints and eateries.

He has formed a team comprising a sanitary inspector of the civic body, along with representatives of the fire and emergency services, the enforcement department, health, and the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

It was decided that the team would visit all the eateries regularly.

“Such drives will continue according to the mayor’s instructions. Also, there were repeated complaints that unhygienic food, which even has insects, is being served. That is why the drive was carried out today,” said a source in the civic body.