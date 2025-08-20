North summit healthcare to be hosted by The Indian Chamber of Commerce on August 22

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) will host the “North Bengal Healthcare Summit 2025” here on August 22 in a first-of-its-kind initiative in recent times.

“The summit will serve as a platform for dialogue and collaboration between healthcare providers, investors and policymakers. We endeavour to chart a road map for a stronger and more inclusive healthcare ecosystem in the region,” said Sekhar Chakraborty, a prominent medical practitioner of the city and the health panel chairman of the summit, on Tuesday.

The summit, sources said, is likely to host over 250 participants, including hospital promoters, clinicians, healthcare entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers.

It would host talks on exploring north Bengal on India’s healthcare map, initiatives needed to strengthen the region's healthcare backbone, the rise of single-specialty hospitals, innovations in diagnostics and IVF, medical tourism and affordable care, infrastructure and quality standards, the rise of doctor-entrepreneurs and future career opportunities for India’s next generation of medical professionals, organisers said.

“North Bengal is emerging as a healthcare hub with tremendous potential to serve not only the region but also patients from the Northeast and adjoining countries. Through this summit, the ICC aims to bring together stakeholders to explore solutions, build partnerships and unlock opportunities for the sector’s growth,” said Umang Mittal, chairman, ICC North Bengal.

“It is one of ICC’s flagship initiatives to position north Bengal as a premier healthcare destination. Representatives of a number of prominent healthcare institutions, diagnostic networks, IVF centres , med-tech players and insurers will be present,” said a source.