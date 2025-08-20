New association for tourism and hospitality

Stakeholders of the hospitality and tourism industry in north Bengal congregated in Siliguri on Tuesday and announced the formation of a new association that would work for the improvement of the sector that employs thousands of people and for the sustainable development of tourism.

The Kanchenjunga Region Hospitality & Tourism Development Association (KRHTDA) has drawn up a roadmap that binds grassroots engagement with policy advocacy, said Raj Basu, a veteran in the tourism sector.

“Its members will work closely with local, regional and national governments in three major areas — policy and planning, training, and creating strong market linkages. The body also plans to showcase its commitment through action on the ground. At least two tourism festivals will be organised every year with full participation of members and their families, adding vibrancy to the calendar and drawing wider attention to the region’s cultural and natural wealth,” said Basu, who is the convenor of the Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT).

He said regular networking with the allied associations from across the tourism spectrum was also on the agenda.

“Initially, it will work with government bodies to develop Siliguri and its adjoining areas as the most tourist-friendly region in Asia. This model can later be replicated in other parts of the Kanchenjunga landscape and beyond,” Basu, the chief advisor of KRHTDA, added.

Sources said that the association had already formed an executive committee with an impressive line-up of leaders from diverse walks of life.

“Former Indian football captain and Padma Shree awardee Bhaichung Bhutia has taken charge as president. He will be supported by Nandu Singh as first vice-president, Hriday Gupta as second vice-president, and Noni Dhar as general secretary,” said a source.

Also, representatives from Bhutan and Nepal have been included as visiting executive committee of the association.

Noni Dhar said that the association’s first board meeting focused on aligning members with the larger vision of building a compassionate and eco-friendly environment for tourism.

“The members underscored the need to combine social responsibility with professional standards to ensure that the service industry grows sustainably while benefiting local communities,” said Dhar.