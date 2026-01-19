Herbivore census and carnivore sign: Six-day Buxa Reserve survey on tiger, prey base

The six-day herbivore census and carnivore sign survey began in the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar district on Sunday as part of the ongoing All India Tiger Estimation.

The survey has gained significance after a camera trap captured an image of a Bengal tiger on January 15 this year.

Forest records show that tigers were sighted in Buxa during the winters of 2006, 2021 and 2023-24, but not during summers or monsoon months, raising questions on whether the tigers were Buxa residents or simply making a halt here.

A senior forest official said tigers often enter new forest landscapes briefly to see if the habitat suits them. “Such exploratory visits are usually short-term,” he said.

The origin of the tiger captured in the latest camera trap image is yet to be established.

Debasish Sharma, deputy field director, Buxa Tiger Reserve (East), said: “Today, as part of the All India Tiger Estimation, the herbivore census has started in BTR and will continue for six days. More than 80 locations have been identified across the reserve where signs of wildlife presence such as pugmarks, dung and pellets are being recorded.”

He added that over 200 forest personnel have been deployed for the exercise. “All data is being recorded digitally through a customised mobile-based application, following NTCA protocols, while walking along designated transect lines,” Sharma said.

Over 250 camera traps across the reserve are also being used in the estimation process.

On Day One, signs of various wild animals, including dung, pellets and tiger pugmarks, were recorded.

Officials stressed that herbivore census was a key component of tiger estimation, as prey species such as deer form the primary food base for large carnivores.