GTA-driver outfit meet today: Outcome expected to end hill-plains stalemate

Drivers of tourist vehicles from the hills and plains are awaiting the outcome of a meeting convened by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) with driver associations on Wednesday in Darjeeling.

On Tuesday, no protests were reported on the movement of passenger vehicles, including tourist taxis, between the hills and plains.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We learnt that the administration (GTA) has convened a meeting with driver associations in Darjeeling tomorrow (Wednesday). We expect the issue to be resolved amicably, which is why we have chosen to wait for the meeting's outcome,” said a representative of the Joint Forum, an apex body of 10 associations of tourism stakeholders, including transporters and drivers based in the plains.

Amid the ongoing stalemate on the movement of tourist vehicles in the hills, drivers’ associations from the plains alleged that despite valid permits, they were not allowed to conduct sightseeing trips in the hills.

Hill-based drivers argued that allowing plains taxis to operate locally would threaten the livelihood of local taxi operators.

In such a situation, those based in the plains had said on Monday that from Tuesday, they would not allow taxis from the hills to drop off or pick up tourists from principal transit points like railway stations, airport, bus terminus and even hotels.

“However, today (Tuesday), no vehicle from the hills was stopped in view of Monday's meeting,” the representative said.

Raju Bista, the BJP MP from Darjeeling, also expressed concern over the driver impasse and said it would hurt the region’s tourism industry.

“The ongoing issues related to taxi drivers in the Darjeeling region are not only causing hardship to drivers and their families but are also negatively impacting the tourism industry,” Bista wrote in a post on social media.

The MP claimed that delayed responses by authorities and their failure to act promptly—despite repeated concerns flagged by drivers—had allowed the situation to worsen. He said the issue could have been prevented from escalating through timely action.

“As drivers from the hills and plains depend on shared operational areas and tourists, decisions must be taken through mutual cooperation. To prevent further polarisation, immediate dialogue among hill and plains drivers, along with tourism and hotel stakeholders, is crucial — especially during the peak Christmas–New Year season,” he said.

“I urge the Darjeeling district administration and the GTA to convene a comprehensive meeting at the earliest to address the concerns of both sides. The drivers deserve free movement and basic welfare, which the Bengal government has failed to ensure so far,” the MP added.