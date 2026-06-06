Gangtok police launch special drive to provide hassle-free transportation for tourists

Police in Gangtok launched a special drive on Thursday to provide hassle-free transportation for tourists travelling from Gangtok to the Chhangu (Tsomgo) Lake, Baba Mandir and Nathu-la – the three most popular tourist sites in Sikkim.

Vehicles along the Gangtok–Tsomgo Lake route were checked to ensure that transport operators adhered to the prescribed fare structures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sikkim police appeals to all transport operators to strictly adhere to the notified fare structures and cooperate in maintaining the reputation of Sikkim as a premier tourist destination,” the superintendent of police of Gangtok said in an order issued on Thursday.

The Nathu-la, Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple, and Tsomgo Lake are situated at elevations ranging from around 12,400 feet to over 14,000 feet above sea level and are around 55km from Gangtok.

Covered in snow for most of the year, the sites attract thousands of visitors annually.

A source said that the usual fare for a small car covering the Gangtok–Tsomgo Lake–Baba Mandir route is around ₹3,000, while SUVs generally charge about ₹5,000.

However, some transport operators allegedly charge exorbitant fares during peak tourist seasons, with small car fares reportedly increasing to nearly ₹5,000 and SUV fares to ₹7,000 or more.

“There have been frequent reports during the peak tourist season that a section of transporters charged excessive amounts from tourists, far above the usual fare. Police officers are maintaining close vigil over the issue to curb such irregularities,” a source said.

Official sources stated that drivers and operators found violating the prescribed fare norms were warned and subjected to necessary legal action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and relevant rules.

“During the drive, police personnel verified fare receipts, interacted with tourists and inspected vehicle documents to ensure compliance with the fare rates prescribed by the state government. The drivers and operators found violating the prescribed fare norms were warned and subjected to necessary legal action,” the source added.

“The tourists have been advised to use authorised taxi services, insist on fare receipts wherever applicable and immediately report any instance of overcharging or misconduct to the nearest police station or traffic personnel,” said a police officer.

A police source said the primary objective of the drive was fair transport services for visitors. A senior police officer said the initiative was part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the interests of tourists.