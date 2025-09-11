Gangtok gears up for 3rd Kangchenjunga Tourism Conclave on September 12-13

A two-day international conclave will be held in Sikkim on September 12 and 13 to promote tourism in the Himalayan state and north Bengal.

Around 200 tourism stakeholders will brainstorm with delegates from the neighbouring countries of Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal to improve the sector.

“The third edition of the Kangchenjunga Tourism Conclave will be held in Gangtok on September 12 and 13. It will bring together tourism stakeholders from across India and the neighbouring countries. We expect a delegation of almost 150 national and 60 to 80 international delegates at the conclave, along with the stakeholders from across

Sikkim,” said Suresh

Thakuri, the president of the Eastern Himalaya Travel & Tour Operators’ Association (EHTTOA).

EHTTOA, an apex body of tourism stakeholders in north Bengal, is hosting the event in association with the Sikkim tourism and civil aviation department and some other authorities and agencies.

Debasis Chakraborty, the general secretary of EHTTOA, said the conclave would be hosted in Sikkim for several reasons.

“Such an international tourism event can create awareness among people associated with the tourism industry of Sikkim, which is an integral part of the tourism itinerary of the eastern Himalayas,” he said.

“Also, rural tourism in Sikkim remains untapped, and we wish to showcase this vertical at the enclave to stakeholders across India and the neighbouring countries,” Chakraborty added.

According to him, EHTTOA, along with the Sikkim tourism and civil aviation department, intends to showcase the rural and unexplored parts of Sikkim, particularly in the southern and western parts of the state.

“Some places in Soreng district, and new and emerging destinations like Yangang, Temi, Namthang, and Ravangla have been getting excellent coverage on slow and immersive tourism, and we want to strengthen the opportunity further,” he added.