From tensions to violence: SIR hearings spark protests, arson in North Dinajpur

Tensions spiralled into violence on Thursday when residents of several areas of Goalpokher-II block in Chakulia, North Dinajpur, attacked the office of the block development officer (BDO), accusing a section of officials of harassment on the pretext of "hearings for the second time" under the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

This came a day after a BDO office in Farakka, Murshidabad, was vandalised allegedly by Trinamool workers led by MLA Manirul Islam.

Ever since verification hearings began, voters have been accusing the EC of harassment, which anti-BJP parties are channeling against the poll panel. Apart from Trinamool directing its ire at the EC, the CPM state secretary Md Salim has said his party would protest against the harassment of a "vulnerable section of voters in the name of logical discrepancies". On Thursday, the CPM held mass protests, including those at Jalangi, Raninagar and Lalgola in Murshidabad.

Thursday's violence at Kahata, near the Bangladesh border, turned the BDO office and its surroundings into a virtual battleground. Police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. Additional reinforcements were deployed later. Ten persons have been detained so far.

Six cops, including the inspector-in-charge of Chakulia police station, were injured by protesters trying to storm the office.

According to sources, around 9am, thousands of residents from Kahata, Beheria, Shirshi, Bhuidhar and nearby areas reached the BDO office to protest "harassment" during the SIR process.

“We are being harassed on the pretext of SIR hearings even after having our names in the 2002 voter list. This protest is against that harassment. If it does not stop, we will intensify our movement,” said protester Shakib Akhtar.

Protesters blocked all approach roads to the BDO office by felling trees and burning tyres. A group of around 300 protesters tried to enter the BDO premises. Cops tried to stop them, but were attacked.

“The inspector-in-charge and others reached blockade points to try to pacify agitators. But when cops tried to stop them from entering the BDO office, they were attacked. The IC and five constables were injured,” said a district administration source.

The outnumbered cops were forced to retreat as the crowd barged inside the BDO compound and went on a rampage. Multiple rooms on both the ground and first floors were ransacked. Furniture, electrical equipment and office infrastructure were smashed and set on fire. Protesters dragged out almirahs, broke them open, and burnt official documents, files, computers, hard disks and other records.

They also vandalised a Trinamool office near the BDO building and attempted to attack the adjacent health centre, forcing staff to lock the gates and flee. A police vehicle outside the health centre was vandalised.

Cops advancing from nearby stations were allegedly blocked as protesters lit fires on roads. Fire tenders were obstructed, delaying firefighting operations. BDO office staff fled the premises.

After nearly an hour of unrest, protesters dispersed. Cops later cleared the Kahata market area, following which fire services managed to douse the flames.

Chakulia Trinamool MLA Azad Minhajul Afrin defended the protesters. “The Election Commission is harassing common people with political motives through the SIR process. What happened is an expression of public anger. I support their movement,” the MLA said.

Trinamool's North Dinajpur district president Kanaialal Agarwala also criticised the EC. “In Islampur subdivision alone, nearly 80,000 people have again been issued hearing notices. We have requested the district magistrate to hold hearings at local panchayat offices for people’s convenience,” he said.

BJP leaders accused the ruling Trinamool of instigating violence. “Unable to stop the SIR process, Trinamool has resorted to violence by attacking government offices and destroying records. We demand the arrest of all those involved, including the local MLA (Afrin),” said BJP district vice-president Surajit Sen.

Congress spokesperson Suman Roy Choudhury also blamed Trinamool, saying: “Trinamool wants to create lawlessness. Why should an administrative office be torched? There are democratic ways to protest against the SIR.”

The district magistrate’s office sent a detailed report to the chief electoral officer (CEO) on police lathi charge and use of teargas to disperse the mob. Police pickets have since been set up in sensitive areas, and route marches are being held.

BDO Sujoy Dhar lodged a complaint at Chakulia police station and said the loss due to violence amounted to ₹20 lakh.

“Ten persons were detained. Raids are on to nab others. Probe is on,” said Islampur police district chief Joby Thomas.

In Farakka, four persons were arrested in connection with Wednesday’s ransacking of the BDO office, sources said. The BJP alleged cops were trying to hush up the role of the Trinamool MLA. "Everyone saw Trinamool MLA Manirul Islam leading the vandals except the police. The police have filed a complaint against unnamed persons. This exposes the Trinamool-police nexus," said a BJP leader.

BLOs confined

Public anger over the SIR process flared up at Pindira village of Mangalkot block in East Burdwan on Thursday, as villagers confined three booth-level officers (BLOs) and some panchayat staff inside the panchayat office for hours, demanding hearings in their own village booths.

Around 11am, BLOs from three booths reached Pindira to distribute SIR notices. An angry crowd bundled BLOs and panchayat staff into the panchayat office and locked up the building. Cops were reportedly outnumbered by the crowd, which kept officials confined till 5.40pm. Finally, Trinamool's Mangalkot MLA Apurba Chowdhury, the joint BDO and senior police officers came and spoke to villagers to free the BLOs.

Additional reporting by Snehamoy Chakraborty in Calcutta