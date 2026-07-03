Fresh complaint against Udayan Guha over alleged canal encroachment

Former minister Udayan Guha, who lost the Dinhata Assembly seat this time, and is currently in police custody in connection with separate corruption cases, is facing a fresh complaint alleging that he illegally facilitated the construction of a two-storey commercial building over a drainage canal when he chaired the Dinhata Municipality.

Anwar Hossain, who filed the complaint with Dinhata police on Wednesday, alleged that in 2017, Guha used his official influence to have a government drainage canal filled up and approved the construction of a building named “Uttarapan” on the reclaimed land using a fraudulent development plan.

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“The land, on which the commercial building stands, is officially classified as a government drainage canal. The encroachment has severely affected Dinhata's drainage system, causing waterlogging in parts of Dinhata even during moderate rainfall,” Hossain alleged.

Among the areas waterlogged are Sanghati Maidan of Dinhata High School and adjoining roads, where stagnant water is a recurring problem for residents, students and sports enthusiasts, he claimed.

The complainant alleged that after the canal was filled, the two-storey commercial building came up near the local subdivisional hospital.

Some commercial spaces were built within the structure and were later sold off by the civic body.

“I would urge the police to investigate where the proceeds from those sales went and identify those who financially benefited from the illegal construction,” Hossain alleged.

The latest complaint comes while Guha is in police custody following his arrest in Calcutta on June 17 in connection with alleged irregularities in the government's 'housing for all' scheme.

He was brought to Dinhata the following day and produced in a local court. Subsequently, another case related to alleged collection of funds in the name of social outfit Shishumangal Samiti was also registered against him, under which he continues to be in custody.

Police officers confirmed receiving the latest complaint and said they were gathering information about the allegations.