NBU leadership crisis deepens as acting registrar tenure ends

The administrative uncertainty at the North Bengal University (NBU) — the largest and oldest varsity in the region — intensified with acting registrar Bhaskar Biswas’s tenure ending on Wednesday.

The NBU has been functioning without a regular vice-chancellor for nearly three years.

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The posts of the VC and the registrar are vacant when the admission process is set to begin this month.

NBU sources said the prolonged absence of permanent authorities delayed important decisions and created uncertainty over routine functioning.

“Agencies engaged by the university to handle various academic and administrative processes have also started warning that they may not continue under the prevailing circumstances,” said a senior faculty member.

Asked about the impasse, Biswas said: “My role was to monitor the academic and administrative processes under the directives of the state higher education department. I acknowledge all stakeholders, especially students, teachers, officers, essential service staff and others at the NBU, for supporting me in this

critical phase.”

Sources said the latest development once again brought the prolonged leadership crisis at the NBU back into the spotlight.

“The institution does not have a permanent VC after the tenure of Subires Bhattacharyya. Although acting VCs had handled the office for some time, the university has remained without a regular head,” said sources.

“The absence of stable leadership has taken a toll on the university’s functioning. Its last convocation was held in 2018, and thousands of research scholars have yet to receive their degrees despite having completed their doctoral work. Academic and financial decisions, research-related approvals, examination matters and even routine services such as issuing migration certificates have frequently faced delays because of the administrative vacuum,” sources added.

The university community had repeatedly urged the previous state government to appoint a regular VC, but the tussle between the former governor and the erstwhile state government over the appointments prolonged the crisis.

“We are looking towards the new government and hope a decision will be taken soon,” said Ardhendu Mondal, secretary of the NBU Teachers’ Association.

Suman Chattopadhyay, the secretary of the West Bengal Employees’ Association’s unit at the NBU, said: “A vice-chancellor is the guardian of a university. It is difficult to run the institution without one. We hope the state will soon select a VC for the NBU.”