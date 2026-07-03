Golay calls on Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna: Focus on transport pact, rising Teesta riverbed

Sikkim chief minister P.S. Tamang (Golay) paid a visit to his Bengal counterpart, Suvendu Adhikari, at state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday.

The duo discussed issues, including transport agreement between both states, Golay wrote on social media in the evening.

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“We also deliberated on the reciprocal transport agreement between the governments of Sikkim and West Bengal, particularly the long-standing demand to enhance the quota of countersignature permits for Sikkim-registered taxis operating to Bengal. In a significant and welcome decision, the chief minister of Bengal approved an increase in the existing quota from 3,000 to 6,000 permits,” Golay wrote on Facebook.

“This will enable a greater number of Sikkim-registered taxis to ply across various parts of Bengal, especially Siliguri, thereby greatly benefiting our Sarathis and strengthening inter-state connectivity,” he wrote.

However, transporters of Bengal, especially Siliguri, reacted to this with worry. “The increase in the number of Sikkim vehicles operating in Bengal will impact transporters like us. In Sikkim, transporters get capital subsidy to buy vehicles like luxury cabs, but here, in Bengal, we have to arrange the money on our own,” said a Siliguri-based transporter.

“Once the quota is enhanced, there is always a chance that Sikkim-based transporters will introduce new cabs faster than us. Also, vehicles of Sikkim can freely move in our state, but our (Bengal's) vehicles have to move only on stipulated routes in Sikkim. More cabs from Sikkim in Bengal would hurt our business,” he said.

Suvendu and Golay discussed the issue of the rising riverbed of the Teesta, especially after the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) of 2023. “It was mutually agreed that scientific sediment management through dredging of the Teesta river would be undertaken as a joint initiative between the Governments of Sikkim and West Bengal,” Golay wrote.

Speaking to Suvendu, Golay referred to the proposal mooted by his government for building Suswastha Bhavan (healthcare unit) at the SNT Complex in Siliguri. “The idea was to provide support to people seeking medical treatment in the region but was stalled during the Trinamool regime. Today, the Bengal chief minister approved it,” said a source.

Suvendu took to X to express pleasure at meeting Golay.

“It was a pleasure to exchange warm greetings and discuss matters of mutual interest between our two states. Sikkim and West Bengal share deep historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. We are committed to strengthening this bond for the progress and prosperity of our people in the days ahead,” he wrote.

CM north visit today

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled for a visit to north Bengal on Friday. Sources said that around 2pm, he is likely to land at the Bagdogra Airport and head for Uttarkanya, the state’s branch secretariat on the outskirts of Siliguri, for an administrative meeting at 2.30pm.