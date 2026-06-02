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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 02 June 2026

Free bus ride scheme in Bengal draws 22% more women passengers on first day

After Kolkata, the highest number of women beneficiaries on the first day of the scheme was recorded in Murshidabad, Malda, Purulia and Bankura districts, he said

PTI Published 02.06.26, 07:47 PM
A conductor issues tickets to women passengers after the statewide free bus travel scheme for women comes into effect, in Kolkata, Monday, June 1, 2026.

A conductor issues tickets to women passengers after the statewide free bus travel scheme for women comes into effect, in Kolkata, Monday, June 1, 2026. PTI

Ridership of women on state-run buses in West Bengal rose by around 22 per cent on the inuaugural day of free travel for them on June 1 compared to the figures a week ago, a senior official of the transport department said.

The number is likely to increase further in the coming weeks as awareness about the initiative spreads, he said.

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Around two lakh women passengers had travelled on government buses in Kolkata and four lakh across the state on May 25.

"The figures climbed to 2,44,121 in Kolkata and nearly 4.88 lakh across West Bengal on June 1, the day the scheme was rolled out," the official told PTI.

"The response on the very first day has been extremely encouraging. A 22 per cent rise in women passengers indicates that the scheme is addressing a real necessity," he said.

After Kolkata, the highest number of women beneficiaries on the first day of the scheme was recorded in Murshidabad, Malda, Purulia and Bankura districts, he said.

The transport department was drawing up plans to augment the fleet strength to accommodate the anticipated rise in passenger volume, the official said.

"We are looking at ways to increase the number of buses on key routes. The government is also considering earmarking more number of seats for women and senior citizens across all state-run buses," he said.

The BJP government rolled out the free bus travel scheme for women on all state-run buses from June 1, fulfilling a key electoral promise.

The free ride would be applicable for women in both short and long-distance journeys in state-run buses, Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Agnimitra Paul said.

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