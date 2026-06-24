Development on lips, Governor Ravi visits Ramkeli temple in Malda

Governor R.N. Ravi visited the historic Madan Mohan temple at Ramkeli in Malda on Tuesday, where he offered prayers and described the site as one of the “holiest religious shrines” in the country that deserves greater infrastructural development.

Governor Ravi’s visit has rekindled hopes among residents and devotees for the development of Ramkeli, which is regarded as an important Vaishnavite pilgrimage destination.

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“This is truly a holy place. Lord Rama and Mother Sita are believed to have visited Ramkeli during the Treta Yuga. Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu also came here and spread Vaishnava philosophy from this sacred land. Ramkeli is a precious religious and cultural heritage site of the country,” Ravi said, after offering puja at

the temple.

“I want this holy shrine to be developed further so that more and more people can visit Ramkeli, understand Indian culture and feel connected to it,” Ravi added.

Madan Panigrahi, the temple’s priest, said the governor was deeply interested in knowing about the historical and religious significance of Ramkeli before offering prayers to the Madan Mohan idol.

“I requested the governor to take steps for the development of Ramkeli, where devotees from across the country visit. He assured us that efforts would be made for the shrine’s development,” Panigrahi said.

The governor’s visit to Ramkeli came a day after the state government proposed the development of a religious tourism circuit focused on sites associated with Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. During the state budget speech on Monday, finance minister Swapan Dasgupta highlighted the importance of promoting Vaishnavite pilgrimage centres across Bengal.

Malda district magistrate Rajanvir Singh Kapur presented the governor with a miniature idol of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Ravi arrived in Malda by train and was received by Kapur, district police chief Anupam Singh, and other senior administrative and police officials. He was accorded a guard of honour at the new circuit house in Malda.

He also attended the 350th Shaheed Diwas (Martyrdom Day) of Guru Tegh Bahadur, organised by the eastern zonal cultural centre under the Union ministry of culture. The programme was held at the Kalachand High School ground in Old Malda near a local gurdwara.

Addressing the gathering, which included members of the Sikh community and school students, the governor spoke about India’s economic progress and the country’s rich religious and cultural heritage.

At the event, the school authorities presented governor Ravi with traditional local souvenirs, including a traditional dance mask and Malda’s famous “aamshotto (mango candy)”. He left for Calcutta in the afternoon by train.