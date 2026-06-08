Veteran CPM leader Asok Bhattacharya in hospital after fall at residence, Shankar Ghosh pays visit

Veteran CPM leader and former state minister Asok Bhattacharya, who suffered injuries after falling at his residence on Saturday evening and was admitted to a private nursing home in Siliguri, received a visitor on Sunday, minister Shankar Ghosh.

Ghosh, who is also the BJP MLA from Siliguri, went to the nursing home to enquire after Bhattacharya, along with Trinamool veteran and Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb and some other CPM leaders and workers.

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Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari spoke to the veteran leader over the phone to enquire about his health when Ghosh and Deb were at the facility.

Bhattacharya had mentored Ghosh before he made the ideological switch to the BJP over five years ago.

Speaking to the media, Ghosh said he had spoken both with the attending doctors and the chief minister about the ailing CPM veteran’s health.

“I spoke to the doctors who informed me that his (Bhattacharya’s) condition is stable. During my visit, the chief minister also spoke to him (Bhattacharya) and obtained details about his health. He (the chief minister) said that during his next visit here, he would meet the veteran leader,” Ghosh said.

According to Saradindu Chakraborty, a senior CPM councillor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Bhattacharya suffered head injuries after falling at his residence on Saturday evening.

“We brought him to a private nursing home in the Collegepara area. From there, he was later transferred to a private healthcare centre in Matigara, where he is currently recuperating,” he said.

Doctors have conducted necessary medical tests and confirmed that while the veteran leader’s condition was stable, he would remain under close medical supervision for now.