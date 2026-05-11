Butterfly Society of Sikkim documents more than 700 species, organisation submits report to state government

The Butterfly Society of Sikkim has documented more than 700 butterfly species across the Himalayan state, including 420 in Dzongu in north Sikkim, highlighting the region’s rich biodiversity and the need for sustainable butterfly tourism and conservation measures.

Representatives of the society handed over a report to Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, the state minister for forest and environment, detailing the same on Saturday.

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The organisation said the report aimed to highlight its 14 years of work in biodiversity conservation and raise awareness about the ecological importance of butterflies in Sikkim.

Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha, president of the society, said the organisation has been engaged in research, conservation and awareness activities across forests and high-altitude mountain regions for more than a decade.

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“Our work is on the diversity, habitat and conservation of butterflies of Sikkim. We have 12 scientific research journal papers, documentation of 420 species of butterflies from Dzongu within a 78 sq km area, along with important field reports on rare, high-altitude and significant butterfly distributions from different parts of the state,” he said.

The society said it is preparing a comprehensive scientific report on butterfly conservation in Sikkim that could help the state government formulate sustainable development plans for conservation and promote butterfly tourism.

Dzongu, located around 70km from Gangtok in north Sikkim, stretches from 2,600 feet to nearly 19,600 feet above sea level and is considered the gateway to the Khangchendzonga National Park. The region is known for its rich flora and fauna.

The organisation also highlighted the discovery of a previously unknown butterfly species — Zographetus dzonguensis — from Sikkim, describing it as a significant scientific contribution from the Himalayan region.

According to the society, it also has research papers on new butterfly distribution records in Sikkim, high-altitude butterfly studies, documentation of new host plants, life-cycle research and habitat-based conservation studies conducted across different forest ecosystems

in Sikkim.

The society added that the October 4, 2023, glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) had severely affected the state’s biodiversity. In the aftermath of the disaster, the organisation has been conducting awareness campaigns and interactive sessions with students in rural areas in collaboration with the state forest department to promote environmental protection and butterfly conservation.

A representative of the organisation said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also highlighted Sikkim’s rich ecosystem and butterfly diversity during his recent visit to the state.