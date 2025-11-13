Elephant carcass found in army area in Jalpaiguri

The carcass of an elephant was recovered from the army cantonment at Binnaguri in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said army personnel had spotted the carcass near the golf course in the cantonment area.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being informed by the army, officers of the forest department's wildlife squad stationed in Binnaguri and vets reached the spot. They took the carcass away for post-mortem.

“The carcass of an elephant has been recovered from the army cantonment in Binnaguri. We are waiting for the post-mortem result to know the exact cause of its death,” said Dwijpratim Sen, the divisional forest officer of the Gorumara wildlife division.

Guard hurt

A forest guard was injured in an elephant attack in the Latabari area of Alipurduar district on Tuesday night.

Sources said a team of foresters had rushed to Latabari after receiving reports of an elephant herd straying into the locality. When they tried to steer the herd to the forest, one of the elephants charged at the team and injured guard Raju Oraon.

His colleagues rescued Oraon and took him to the health centre in Latabari. Later, he was shifted to the Alipurduar district hospital.

Apurba Sen, the field director of Buxa Tiger Reserve, said: “He is in a stable condition.”

In the past one month, six people, including a child, lost their lives in separate elephant attacks in the district.