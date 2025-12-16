Mason detained, severely tortured by police, says wife and files a petition

A homemaker in Malda filed a petition at a court here on Monday, alleging police had illegally detained and assaulted her husband earlier this month.

Sabera Bibi, a resident of Kacheripara in Jadupur panchayat under the jurisdiction of Kaliachak police station, has said in her complaint that her husband Jiaul Haque, a mason by occupation, was summoned to the police station on December 2 and was detained without being informed about any specific charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was confined to the police station for two days and was severely beaten up. We were not allowed to meet him during his detention. On December 4, as some local people reached the police station and staged a protest against what they termed an unauthorised detention, the police released him,” she said.

Following his release, Haque was taken to a government hospital where doctors reportedly found that his hearing ability had been severely affected, allegedly because of the assault Bibi has mentioned in the petition.

The medical examination also revealed multiple bruises on his body, and the injuries were documented in a hospital report, the complainant said.

In her petition, Bibi has accused three police officers — two sub-inspectors and one assistant sub-inspector — along with three civic volunteers, of detaining her husband without any formal complaint and of assaulting him in custody.

She further said that the incident was reported in writing to the district police headquarters, but no action was taken against the accused police personnel.

“That is why I have filed the petition and requested justice from the court,” said Bibi, who has filed the petition in the chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court.

Maidul Islam, her counsel, said the manner in which Haque was detained and assaulted amounted to a gross violation of his constitutional rights.

Avijit Banerjee, the superintendent of police of Malda, was brief in reaction when asked about the case.

“Once the complaint formally reaches my office, we will definitely examine the matter,” he said.