Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas resigns, says Trinamool's Kunal Ghosh

Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas, who was in the line of fire ever since the mess at the event in Kolkata featuring Lionel Messi, has submitted his resignation to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said on Saturday.

Bengal’s ruling party and government were left red-faced after the chaos that erupted at the Salt Lake stadium during the big-ticket event held for Messi. Angry fans ran amok, clashing with police, after the Argentine football star could barely be seen from the stands because he was surrounded by a phalanx of people, among whom was Aroop Biswas.

Ghosh shared a hand-written letter on his X (formerly Twitter) account that said that since the chief minister had formed a probe committee to investigate the stadium fiasco, Biswas would like to tender his resignation in the interest of a free and fair investigation.

Biswas is one of the most trusted aides of the chief minister and a powerful figure in the Trinamool.

Ghosh wrote that his sources said the chief minister was mulling over Biswas's resignation.