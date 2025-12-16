MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengal top cop, Bidhannagar police commissioner get show-cause notice, DCP suspended in Messi mess fallout

The decisions were taken on the recommendation of the three-member probe committee announced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the mess at the Messi event that left Bengal and Kolkata red-faced

Our Bureau Published 16.12.25, 02:32 PM
Rajeev Kumar.

Rajeev Kumar. Library picture.

The Bengal government on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the state’s director-general of police Rajeev Kumar in connection with the fiasco at the event featuring Lionel Messi at Salt Lake stadium in the Kolkata suburb of Bidhannagar on Saturday.

Kumar has been given 24-hours to reply to the notice.

Another notice has been served to Bidhannagar police commissioner Mukesh Kumar.

The inquiry committee investigating the vandalism at the stadium during the Argentine soccer star’s event has also recommended the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident, an official said on Tuesday.

The state government has also suspended Bidhannagar deputy commissioner of police Aneesh Sarkar.

The decisions were taken on the recommendation of the three-member probe committee announced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee to probe the mess at the Messi event that left Bengal and Kolkata red-faced.

