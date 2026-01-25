EC fails to meet SC deadline on voter list of logical discrepancies, TMC seeks explanation

The Election Commission failed to meet the January 24 deadline to display the list of voters with logical discrepancies at the gram panchayat, block, subdivision and civic ward offices, prompting the Trinamool Congress and other parties opposed to the BJP to ask the EC to explain the delay.

The Supreme Court had on January 19 ordered the EC to display the list of voters with logical discrepancies in their enumeration forms. On January 21, the commission asked the chief electoral officer of Bengal, Manoj Agarwal, to display the lists by January 24. However, no such list was displayed till Saturday night.

“Despite a clear order from the SC and its own formal communication, the @ECISVEEP has failed to release and publish the list of LOGICAL DISCREPANCIES that it was mandated to publish by the 24th January- today in all Gram Panchayats and municipal wards,” Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote on his social media handle.

“The same software that allegedly assessed and analysed over 7 crore enumeration forms and miraculously detected “logical discrepancies” within one hour on 16 December immediately after the draft rolls were published now seems to have lost its logic, speed, credibility and confidence,” added the Diamond Harbour MP.

CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty. said: “Recently, such a list of voters with logical discrepancies was hanged in the office of Bhangar-II block, and the district election officer was showcaused, asking why it was done even though there was no order from the state office. It intensified the confusion more.”

A source said the EC might publish the list within two or three days.

A senior EC official, however, said: “We were informed at night that the list of logical discrepancies and unmapped voters was available on the website for download. However, we have yet to check it.”