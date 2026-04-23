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regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 April 2026

DRI arrests two Punjab men at Bagdogra airport with Rs 6.67 crore cannabis haul

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused allegedly intended to sell the narcotics in Siliguri and other locations

Our Correspondent Published 23.04.26, 09:44 AM
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A team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two Punjab residents at the Bagdogra airport on Tuesday and seized an illegal consignment of high-grade cannabis from their possession.

Ratan Banik, the special public prosecutor representing the DRI, said approximately six kilos of premium cannabis — estimated to be worth around 6.67 crore in the international market — was recovered during the operation.

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The arrested, Rajib Kumar Singh and Avtar Singh, are from Amritsar in Punjab.

“The duo had arrived at Bagdogra from Bangkok. Based on prior information, our team was stationed at the airport. They intercepted them during security checks,” a DRI source said.

The duo were carrying trolley bags containing 17 airtight packets with “hydroponic weed,” a variety of cannabis known for its high potency.

“In the international clandestine market, such cannabis can fetch up to 1 crore per kilogram,” the source added.

The pair was taken to the DRI office in Siliguri, where they were formally
arrested.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused allegedly intended to sell the narcotics in Siliguri and other locations.

On Wednesday, they were produced at a court here. The court heard the case and remanded them to 14 days in judicial custody, Banik said.

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