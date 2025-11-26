Drama unfolds: Minister Udayan Guha berates government official for land 'fraud'

A drama unfolded in the office of the block land and land reforms officer (BL&LRO) of Dinhata 1 block in Cooch Behar district on Tuesday when minister Udayan Guha questioned officials about the alleged registration of a land deed in the name of a deceased person.

Guha, the north Bengal development minister and the local Dinhata MLA, also asked the officials as to how the “khatian (a legal land record of ownership)” could change under such circumstances.

Upon reaching the office at Thanapara, Guha called for Kalyan Nath, the BL& LRO, and asked him about his place of residence.

“What target have you been given here in Dinhata? How much money will you take away? Such massive land fraud is going on, and your office does not know?” the minister asked the official.

Guha said that Chuni Lal Roy, who had passed away before 1991, sold a parcel of land in 2025.

“The land deed carries his photograph, where he was shown alive. This is a blatant scam. Interestingly, not only has the land registration been done with the deceased person as the seller….. in due course, the ‘khatian’ has also been changed in the name of the buyer. How can it happen?” asked Guha.

While sitting in the DL&LRO’s office, the minister also called up Raju Mishra, the district magistrate, and requested him to initiate a probe.

“A section of unscrupulous people is indulging in land scams. The sub-registrar’s office and the BL& LRO’s office are involved in it. If you do not intervene, ordinary people will suffer,” Guha told the DM.

Later, sources said that Guha had also asked the district administration to summon the BLRO and showcause him.

The BJP has scoffed at the minister.

“Didn’t the minister know about such irregularities, despite being a resident of Dinhata? Just before the elections, he is trying to save his image. Under Trinamool’s rule, everything happens if one pays a bribe,” said Biraj Basu, a district vice-president of the BJP in Cooch Behar.

Based on the minister’s complaint, a preliminary investigation has been ordered, said sources in the administration.