Headmaster ‘attacked’ by eve-teasers near school for protesting against misdeeds

Mohammad Badiuzzaman, the headmaster of Enayetpur High School in Manikchak block of Malda, was allegedly assaulted by a group of eve-teasers on Tuesday after he confronted them for making lewd remarks at female students of his institution.

The headmaster said that for the past few days, a group of local youths had been gathering near the school entrance and harassing girls.

“They would routinely assemble at the school gate, block the entrance and disrupt the academic environment. This morning (Tuesday), when I reached the gate, I reprimanded them and asked them to leave the area,” Badiuzzaman said.

According to a private security guard of the school who witnessed the attack, most of the youths left after being reprimanded. Three of them, who were on a motorcycle, got aggressive.

“One of them hit him on the forehead with the bike’s ignition key. The key got stuck in his head, and he began bleeding profusely. A local shopkeeper and I managed to catch one of the attackers while the other two escaped. We also grabbed the motorcycle,” said the guard.

Police took the detained youth into custody and also seized the two-wheeler.

The headmaster filed a written complaint with the police. He has also urged the authorities to deploy two civic volunteers at the school gate during school hours.

“A youth has been arrested, and efforts are on to trace his companions involved in the attack,” said a police officer.