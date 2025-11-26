Northeast Frontier Railway amps up track safety for foggy days during winter

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken extensive preparations to ensure safe train operations during winter months, when dense fog poses major challenges for loco pilots in identifying signals and track markers, especially after sundown.

“According to Railway Board guidelines, the zone is equipping locomotives with fog safety devices to assist loco pilots in identifying signals and markers under low-visibility conditions. Automatic signalling systems are also being upgraded to revised standards to enhance reliability and safety in foggy weather,” said K.K. Sharma, the NFR chief public relations officer.

The NFR has improved its infrastructure by ensuring adequate stock of detonators, applying lime marks at key track locations to improve visibility, repainting signal sighting boards and level crossing gates with luminous strips and installing LED-based flasher tail lamps on rear coaches, said railway officials.

Sharma added that retro-reflective ‘STOP’ boards and other visibility-enhancing measures are being checked and reinforced across all fog-prone sections.

“Some operational strategies are also being implemented for this period. These include rationalising train movements to reduce congestion during low-visibility periods, training and refresher courses for loco and assistant loco pilots and guards at zonal and supervisory training centres — all with special emphasis on fog operations,” said the CPRO.

“Crew-changing points and locomotive links are also closely monitored to ensure punctuality and safety throughout the winter season,” he added.

In a number of stations, the NFR has installed and verified visibility test objects to help station managers assess fog intensity and take appropriate safety measures such as deploying fog signalmen or placing detonators.

“We want to ensure that all technical, operational and safety measures are in place to ensure safe and reliable travel during the foggy season,” said Sharma.