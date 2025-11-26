Two adult leopards caught in single cage at Nepuchapur tea garden of Jalpaiguri

Two adult leopards were captured together in a single cage at Nepuchapur tea estate in the Malbazar block of Jalpaiguri on Tuesday.

Sources said that over the past few months, workers have reported leopard sightings.

“The leopards were taking away calves and pigs from the workers’ quarters. We were concerned with our security, especially while working at the tea plantations,” said Rajesh Oraon, a worker.

The management informed the state forest department, who set up a cage with bait in the plantation area.

Hundreds gathered to catch a glimpse of the animals. A team from the Gorumara wildlife division reached the garden and took away both leopards.

“It is indeed rare that two leopards have walked into a single cage. We hardly know about such an incident in the Dooars region,” said Rajib De, the additional divisional forest officer of Gorumara wildlife division.

“The animals will be kept under observation before being released into the wild,” De added.