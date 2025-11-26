Trinamool worker found dead, kin smell murder as suspected bullet injury spotted on victim’s head

The body of a Trinamool Congress worker, who was also a coal trader and brick-kiln owner, was found near a mango orchard in Malda district on Tuesday morning.

Police suspect Wabaidulla Khan, 32, who hailed from the Sultanganj Bathan area of Kaliachak, was murdered.

The body was found at Katagar under the jurisdiction of the Englishbazar police

station.

His family members said that Khan had left his home around 4pm on Monday on his two-wheeler and had not returned.

“In the evening, we tried to contact him, but my husband could not be reached. We spoke to his close associates, but no one knew his whereabouts. Around 8pm, we lodged a missing diary at the Kaliachak police station. Around 10am today, we were informed that my husband’s body had been found near Englishbazar. He had no enmity with anyone,” said Tanjila Khatun, his wife.

Police sources said the victim had a grievous injury on the back of his head. Family members suspect that Khan was shot, though the police have not yet confirmed whether the injury was caused by a bullet.

Sabina Yeasmin, the minister of state for north Bengal development, rushed to the Malda Medical College & Hospital, where Khan’s body was taken.

“He was a good human being. It would be irresponsible to comment on his murder merely based on suspicion. The police must investigate thoroughly and identify the culprits. Criminals often seek political refuge, but the police should ignore political affiliations and take strict action,” said the minister, who is from the Malda district.

In Malda, Dulal Sarkar, a prominent Trinamool leader, was gunned down earlier this year. Two more Trinamool workers were murdered in the district this year.

Biswajit Roy, the general secretary of the BJP’s Malda south (organisational) district, said Khan’s purported murder had once again exposed the deteriorating law and order in the state.

“The Trinamool government cannot even protect its own party workers. How can common people be safe then?” Roy asked.

Senior police officers said a probe was on. “We are also waiting for the post-mortem report to know the exact cause of his death,” said an officer.

Ex-MP threatened

Partha Pratim Roy, a former Trinamool MP of Cooch Behar and the chairman of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), received death threats over the phone early Tuesday morning.

He has filed a complaint with Kotwali police, who started an investigation into the alleged threat.

“Around 12.30am, I received three phone calls from the same number. As I picked up the call, the caller hurled abuses and issued death threats. Later, he also sent some messages to me, threatening me with dire consequences,” said Roy.

The former MP said the caller took the names of several political figures in Cooch Behar and claimed they were backing him.

Police sources said efforts were underway to trace the caller. The threat comes at a time when infighting has turned acute in the district Trinamool over the party’s decision to remove veteran leader Rabindranath Ghosh from the post of the civic chairman of Cooch Behar. Roy has sided with Ghosh who has not yet stepped down from the post.

“I have advised him (Roy) to file a complaint with the police. Let the police find out who is behind the threat,” said Ghosh.