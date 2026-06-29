Doctors back partial knee replacement surgery enabling speedy recovery post operation

Partial knee replacement involves replacing only the damaged compartment of the knee, preserving healthy cartilage and enabling faster recovery while offering durability comparable to that of a total knee replacement, an orthopaedic surgeon said.

Patients who undergo total knee replacement usually take two to three months to recover. In contrast, those who undergo partial knee replacement can resume most activities within three to four weeks, said Ranjan Kamilya, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals.

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“Partial knee replacement should be a preferred option for younger people. There is no problem sitting on the floor or squatting,” Kamilya added.

Partial knee replacement is still not widely practised in Calcutta or elsewhere in the country, he said.

In a total knee replacement, all three compartments of the knee — the medial, lateral and patellofemoral — are taken out.

In a partial knee replacement, only the affected compartment, most commonly the medial compartment, is replaced.

“In partial replacement, the healthy cartilage is saved, whereas in a total knee replacement, the cartilage has to be sacrificed. Since cartilage is sacrificed, the patient feels that there is a mechanical component inserted,” Kamilya said.

Before opting for a partial knee replacement, doctors must ensure that the ligaments are healthy and that the other compartments of the knee are in good condition, he said.

Blood loss is also significantly lower in a partial replacement.

“In a partial knee replacement, about 50ml of blood is lost, compared with around 180ml in a total knee replacement,” Kamilya said.

Soumen Kar, orthopaedic surgeon and joint replacement specialist at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, said proper assessment of a patient’s condition is crucial before deciding on surgery.

“Not every patient requires replacement surgery. The need for surgery depends entirely on the extent of the damage. In many cases, the affected area can be treated without replacement. However, when the damage is severe or complete, replacement may become necessary. People often become anxious when they hear the word 'replacement', but the decision is made only after carefully assessing the condition,” Kar said.