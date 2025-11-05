DHR to honour heroes with ‘Spirit of the Hills Awards’ at Ghum Festival 2025

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) will launch the “Spirit of the Hills Awards” as a part of the upcoming DHR Ghum Festival 2025.

The inaugural award ceremony will be held at Ghum on November 30, where individuals, students, and organisations will be felicitated for their notable contributions to education, community service, environmental conservation and heritage preservation across the Himalayan region.

“We aim to celebrate those who embody the same endurance, warmth, and spirit that have kept the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway steaming through time,” said Rishav Choudhary, the director of DHR.

This is the fourth edition of the Ghum Winter Festival, which will be held from November 28 to December 7. A source said that the “Spirit of the Hills Awards” are inspired by DHR’s 13 iconic steam locomotives, each symbolising the strength and character that has defined the Unesco world heritage mountain railway for more than a century.

“The awards, which have 14 categories, will recognise excellence in education, environment, social service, tourism and heritage promotion, with each honour named to reflect the spirit of the hills and the enduring connection between the railway and its people,” said an official.

The Iron Sherpa award is for students from the DHR catchment area excelling in academics and extracurricular activities, the Mountaineer award is for outstanding residential students demonstrating discipline and leadership, the Queen of Hills award is for students promoting the Nepali language and cultural

preservation.

The Forest Whisperer award is for individuals or organisations contributing significantly to environmental protection, the Tusker award is for initiatives in cleanliness and waste management along the DHR corridor, the Soldat award is for individuals, NGOs, or community members excelling in social service.

The Victor award is for women achievers and organisations advancing education, livelihood and leadership opportunities for women, the Valiant award is for young innovators driving positive change, the Wanderer award is the heritage ambassador of the year, the Ajax award is for tourism stakeholders contributing to sustainable travel, the Horatio award is for DHR staff demonstrating dedication in service, the Bronco award is for individuals displaying courage, the Hawkeye award is for photographers or filmmakers and the Hill Bird award is for the artists amplifying the voices and stories from the hills.