Delay in disbursement of subsidies for entrepreneurs raise concerns among investors

Representatives of the business fraternity have expressed concern over delay in disbursement of subsidies meant for private entrepreneurs who have set up micro, small and medium (MSME) industrial units in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts.

On Thursday, while attending a preparatory meeting ahead of Synergy, a business conclave hosted by the state government to promote investments in the MSME sector, in Jalpaiguri, private investors said the delay could discourage fresh investments in the region in the coming days.

This year, the event will be held on November 28 at Dinabandhu Mancha in Siliguri, covering Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts.

“In recent years, more than 50 micro, small and medium-scale industrial units have been established in the Jalpaiguri district. The entrepreneurs have invested crores, but have not yet received subsidy from the state government according to the state policy. This has left investors disappointed, and many are shifting to neighbouring areas of Bihar,” said Surajit Pal, the general secretary of the North Bengal Industries Association, who attended Thursday’s meeting.

“If the state MSME department does not expedite the process of disbursing the subsidies to eligible entrepreneurs, a section of prospective investors may have second thoughts before making fresh investments in this region in the MSME sector. We have underscored this issue at the meeting,” Pal added.

Girish Agarwal, who invested ₹10 crore in Jalpaiguri district to open a unit where doors and windows are made from fibre, claimed that though he applied for a subsidy of ₹1 crore, he did not receive it so far.

Under the state’s policy, subsidy is provided on different components, ranging from interest on bank loans to working capital to power charges.

“We started production in 2022, but so far I have not received any subsidy,” said Agarwal.

Raunak Agarwal, the additional district magistrate (industry), who was present at the meeting, said that the general manager of the District Industrial Centre (which is under the MSME department) has been instructed to complete all subsidy-related applications and send them to the state by December.

“We will ensure that no application is left pending,” he said.

At the meeting, the industrialists also flagged other issues, ranging from land-related problems, pollution and groundwater extraction to fire safety, and pending land transfer applications.

“During the upcoming Synergy, detailed discussions would be held with officials of departments and state agencies concerned to resolve these issues,” said an official.