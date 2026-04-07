Darjeeling Himalayan Railway sees significant rise in passengers and revenue generation

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) reported a significant rise in passenger footfall and revenue generation in the 2025–2026 fiscal year in comparison to the 2024- 2025 financial year.

According to official sources, DHR recorded a passenger footfall of 2,15,432 in 2025–26, compared to 1,83,003 in 2024–25. The revenue also increased from ₹22.12 crore to ₹25.37 crore over the same period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The figures show a growth of 17.72 per cent in passenger traffic and 14.71 per cent in year-on-year earnings,” said a DHR official.

He attributed the growth to the enduring popularity of the iconic heritage train and to recent improvements in the passenger experience.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a century-old engineering marvel, was granted world heritage status by Unesco in December 1999. It remains one of the top attractions in Darjeeling, popularly known as the “Queen of Hills.”

“Some of the initiatives which led to the surge include the introduction of curated tourism experiences, tailored passenger services, infrastructure upgrades and greater stakeholder engagement,” the official added.

The DHR authorities also mentioned that the railway’s growth is playing a crucial role in supporting the local economy and is generating livelihoods for hundreds of people across the Darjeeling hills.

“The significant rise in passenger volume and earnings underscores both the global appeal of this heritage railway and the success of our strategic enhancements,” said the official.

“We are exploring newer options to provide a world-class travel experience to tourists to draw more passengers on board. Further, initiatives are being taken to increase the rolling stock so that more people can avail rides on the toy train,” he added.