Cultural event turns into traumatic experience: 'Molest' blot on IISER campus fest

A student of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata (IISER-K) was allegedly molested and groped during a campus festival earlier this month, triggering outrage and fear among students, who have accused authorities of serious security lapses.

The traumatised survivor has left the campus after submitting a complaint to the institute’s internal complaints committee.

According to the complaint, the girl was molested on the first day of the three-day campus festival “Inquivesta” held between February 6 and 8 on the institute’s Haringhata campus.

The authorities described the event as the institute’s flagship annual science festival that brings together brilliant minds to celebrate science, innovation and

creativity.

The festival a dance event, Masquerade, a DJ night and a musical performance by well-known singer Monali Thakur, among others.

However, unlike previous years, outsiders were allowed entry to the festival this time through paid day passes, reportedly because students had to raise funds in the absence of adequate financial support by the institution.

Sources said the alleged molestation took place during Masquerade on February 6.

The event was organised on an open field at night without CCTV surveillance and in the presence of outsiders.

The internal complaints committee has stated that it has begun a probe into the matter.

Rumi De, the chairperson of the internal complaints committee and a professor in the physics department, declined to comment in detail, citing the ongoing investigation.

She told The Telegraph: “We are following the ICC guidelines and its protocols. We have taken up the matter very seriously. We are investigating the case following all possible guidelines and protocols. However, I can’t comment any further right now.”

However, students and some faculty members alleged that despite several internal communications that stressed the fear and grievances of students, the IISER authorities have remained largely inactive.

Students and other sources at IISER-K claimed that the molestation case might not be an isolated one.

According to them, some other first-year girl students also faced assault or molestation during the three-day festival and reported the incidents through internal emails to faculty members and the administration.

The campus is currently witnessing panic and protests, with students demanding an impartial probe and stronger safety measures. Many students, on the condition of anonymity, said that some girls were subjected to inappropriate physical contact and groping by unidentified individuals during the three-day fest.

Students have demanded a review and strengthening of security protocols during college festivals, strict enforcement of student-outsider segregation and deployment of adequate security personnel along with proper monitoring mechanisms during campus events.

One of the girl students, speaking to this correspondent, described the cultural event as a “traumatic experience”.

“The event has created fear in me,” she said.

Another student alleged that when they brought the matter to the administration’s notice through emails, several seniors began threatening them to remain silent.

A senior professor said that he learnt about the incidents from students individually and through emails.

“I am quite shocked as what has been revealed is quite disturbing. No such incidents had ever occurred earlier on the campus,” the professor said.