CPM and Trinamool fight over dead youth in North Dinajpur’s Islampur area

The death of 22-year-old Nur Azam at Gunjaria within the Islampur police station limits in North Dinajpur district on Monday night triggered a political controversy.

The deceased youth’s family has alleged that he was assaulted, which led to his death.

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The CPM and Trinamool Congress have claimed that Azam was associated with their respective parties.

According to his family, Azam had been missing since Monday afternoon. He returned home late and soon began exhibiting abnormal behaviour.

“There were multiple injury marks on his body. We took him to the Islampur subdivisional hospital for treatment, where he died. We suspect that he was assaulted, which led to his death,” said Mohammad Naushad Alam, a relative.

Residents soon gathered at the hospital premises to protest. Police brought the situation under control.

Sami Khan, the CPM candidate from the Islampur Assembly seat, reached Azam’s home and claimed that the family had been CPM supporters for a long time.

“He had accompanied me during my nomination and we suspect Trinamool had been exerting pressure on him. We want a thorough police investigation and immediate arrest of those responsible,” he said.

Trinamool candidate and the party’s district president, Kanaialal Agarwala, also visited the family and claimed that Azam was a booth-level agent for his party and they frequently met.

“The CPM is unnecessarily politicising the death ahead of elections. We, too, want to know what led to his death,” said Agarwala.

Naushad said that while the family had traditionally supported CPM, Azam had recently started working for Trinamool.

“We have filed a complaint with the police and hope they will unveil the truth,” he said.