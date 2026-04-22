Darjeeling student with visual impairment shines, scores 75.6% in CBSE Class X exam

Jitnita Toppo, a visually impaired girl from the Debijhora tea estate of Darjeeling district, has scored an impressive 75.6 per cent in her Class X CBSE examinations by writing her exams using a computer.

Born into a humble family, Jitnita is the daughter of daily wage earners Raju and Albina Toppo. She has two sisters and a brother who works as a hotel waiter. Despite financial hardships, her family has always supported her education.

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Her educational journey reached a turning point in 2016 when she joined Prerana Educational Centre, a centre for specially abled children under the North Bengal Council for the Disabled.

She received foundational education, mobility training and exposure to computers and assistive technology there.

“Her learning ability was exceptional and she was determined to prove herself,” said Archana Biswas, who is associated with Prerana.

“She is the first visually challenged girl to pass the tenth standard exams by only using computers,” she added.

By 2019, Jitnita was ready to step into mainstream education and was admitted to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sevoke Road in the fourth standard.

She soon grew confident in using computers. Recognising her comfort with typing, her mentors advocated that she write exams digitally. After persistent efforts, the school allowed her to use a computer for examinations.

Her subjects were changed to home science and music after she struggled with science and math.

“Although the school initially lacked teachers for these subjects, educators from Prerana stepped in to teach her, showcasing a strong model of collaborative and inclusive education,” said a source.

The biggest hurdle came during her tenth standard board exams under the Central Board of Secondary Education.

“Securing permission for her to write exams using a computer involved extensive documentation, delays and uncertainty. However, continued efforts by her teachers and support from school authorities ensured success,” the source added.

Manish Kumar, the school’s principal, and Shyam Kumar Sharma, who was in charge of the exam centre, played key roles after witnessing her proficiency with computers.

Jitnita appeared for her first board exam in home science with a computer on February 18. She was assisted by readers for the question papers.

“Her technical skills are remarkable, that is, typing at a speed of 50 words per minute with 97 per cent accuracy. She even developed strategies like setting alarms on her computer to manage exam time efficiently,” said Archana.

Eventually, when the results were published this month, it was found that she had scored 75.6 per cent.

“She is an inspiration for visually impaired students across Bengal and India. Her success highlights that with the right opportunities, determination and support, no barrier is too great,” said Rita Sengupta, the founder of Prerana.