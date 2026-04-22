Traction for new civic bodies near Siliguri, BJP and TMC back separate municipalities pitch

The demand for separate municipalities has emerged as a rare point of convergence between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the Matigara–Naxalbari Assembly constituency in the Siliguri subdivision ahead of the Assembly elections.

Anandamay Barman, the outgoing BJP MLA from Matigara–Naxalbari, said that if his party formed the government in Bengal, two separate civic bodies would be created — one covering parts of Bagdogra and another for the Matigara–Shivmandir area.

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On the other hand, Trinamool candidate Shankar Malakar claimed that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had already endorsed the proposal for a separate civic body for the Matigara–Shivmandir area. He has promised the same in his election campaign.

The demand gains significance in the backdrop of rapid urbanisation in the Matigara–Shivmandir belt.

Over the years, the area has seen the establishment of several hotels, shopping malls, the City Centre, Uttarayon and Uttora townships, automobile showrooms, and clubs.

It is also home to major institutions such as North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, North Bengal University, and several other educational establishments.

Malakar said similar urban expansion had led to the development of Bidhannagar and New Town–Rajarhat in Calcutta. He added that during his earlier tenure as a Congress MLA, he had raised the demand for a separate civic body encompassing Matigara and Shivmandir.

“Ahead of the elections, I discussed the matter with the chief minister, and she has approved the idea. With her consent, we are now highlighting the issue and are confident that a new civic body will be formed after the elections,” said Malakar.

According to sources, the Matigara block, spread over nearly 100sqkm, has a population of around five lakh. Bagdogra and its surrounding areas cover approximately 50sq km and are home to another three lakh people.

Despite rapid urban growth, residents continue to face a lack of civic amenities, including proper waste management, street lighting, and drinking water supply, as these are still rural areas in Matigara and Naxalbari blocks.

Around two years ago, Barman had written to state urban development minister Firhad Hakim, highlighting the need for separate municipalities in these areas.

In his letter, he noted that nearly 1,000 new buildings — both residential and commercial — had come up over the past 15–20 years. Prominent townships such as Uttarayon, Uttora, Himachal Bihar, and Utshodhara have also developed in the region.

“We are confident that the BJP will form the government this time. Once in power, we will establish these separate civic bodies,” Barman said.