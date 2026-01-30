Cooch Behar SIR 'victims' in Delhi, 10-member team and CM to meet Gyanesh Kumar

A 10-member team from Cooch Behar, comprising family members of those who died allegedly due to the “SIR panic”, those marked dead in the draft electoral roll and two Trinamool Congress leaders, reached Delhi on Thursday.

They are likely to join chief minister Mamata Banerjee who is scheduled to meet chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on February 2 on the ongoing “stress and strain” over the ongoing SIR drive in Bengal.

The plan to take these people — among 160-odd “victims” — to New Delhi is a part of Trinamool’s strategy to drive home the point that the SIR in Bengal was being conducted “in a tearing hurry”, disenfranchising genuine

voters.

The two Trinamool leaders accompanying the eight are Jyotirmoy Das, a district general secretary of the party in Cooch Behar, and Rajendra Kumar Baid, the district INTTUC president.

“We reached Delhi today, but we are yet to receive details of the chief minister’s event. Once we are informed, we will ensure that these eight people remain present at the event,” Baid said over the phone from Delhi on Thursday evening.

According to Trinamool sources, of the eight members, four are family members of individuals who died allegedly due to mental stress triggered by SIR-related notices and the fear of losing the right to vote.

The remaining four are voters who are alive but have been marked “dead” in the draft voter list prepared under the SIR exercise.

In Cooch Behar, Trinamool leaders, including the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, had highlighted four deaths, alleging anxiety and administrative pressure linked to the SIR process played a role.

They were Hasna Bibi of Tufanganj, who committed suicide; Milan Roy of Haldibari, who died of a heart attack, Nur Hossain Mian of Dinhata-II block and Rahaman Bastadar of Mathabhanga-II block, died allegedly of mental stress.

“A family member of each of these deceased is with us,” Baid said.

In addition, four voters of the district declared “dead” in the draft electoral roll, namely, Murshid Alam, Abuzar Mia, Azizar Rahman and Rahul Hossain, are also in Delhi to join the Trinamool protest.

Party insiders said the delegation would share their experiences and grievances before the Election Commission on February 2.

Hearing deaths

A woman, Jenetunnesa, 55, of Fulbari in Goalpokher-I block of North Dinajpur, died of an alleged panic attack when her SIR verification hearing began on Thursday.

Sources said that she went to a hearing centre at a local school. As officials there asked for the necessary documents, she fell ill and fainted. Her family members brought her home and called a doctor, who pronounced her dead.

On Wednesday, 48-year-old Farida Bibi in South Dinajpur fell ill and died, shortly after returning home from an SIR hearing centre. Farida, a resident of Chakurpai village under Panjul panchayat in Hili block of the district, was summoned for the hearing as multiple individuals were reportedly listed under her father’s name in official records. Abdul Latif Mondal, her husband, claimed Farida had three siblings and the discrepancy was clerical. He added that during the hearing at the Hili BDO office, Farida was subjected to questioning by officials, which left her distraught.

“My wife died due to SIR fear. Ever since receiving the notice, she kept saying she might be sent to a detention camp and would never see her family again. At the hearing centre, officials asked her many questions, which worsened her condition. She fell ill and passed away,” Abdul said.

Additional reporting by Kousik Sen in Raiganj