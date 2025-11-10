Mamata Banerjee on two-day visit to Siliguri from today for public service distribution programme

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will reach Siliguri on Monday on a two-day visit to attend a public service distribution programme to be held at Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat of Bengal.

Administrative sources said Mamata will distribute patta (secured land tenures) to people across all eight districts of north Bengal in a virtual mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She will also inaugurate health centres and crèches in the tea estates located across the districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar,” said an official.

Among these, seven health centres would be opened in Jalpaiguri, six in Alipurduar and one in the Darjeeling district.

“Also, 15 crèches would be opened in the north Bengal tea belt. Eight crèches will be opened in Alipurduar, six in Jalpaiguri and one in Cooch Behar,” the official added.

These facilities, sources said, have been developed by the state labour department, considering the present conditions of healthcare facilities in most of the tea estates.

“The crèches will be of immense help for the women workers. Many of them carry their children to the plantations as they join their duties. Now, they can keep their children at the crèche. It will be convenient for them,” said a source.

According to the plan, 10 doctors and 28 nurses have been appointed for 14 health centres. “Each doctor will attend patients in two gardens on alternative days. In future, ambulance service will also be introduced at these centres. The idea is to provide a better healthcare facility to the tea workers and their families,” an official said.

During her visit, the chief minister is also likely to distribute some assistance to the flood-affected people of Jalpaiguri district who have lost their homes and belongings during the October 5 flood.

Political observers opined that Mamata’s visit to the region is significant, especially because the Assembly elections would be held after a few months.

In 2021, Mamata’s party, the Trinamool Congress, failed to win most of the Assembly seats in the tea belt. In north Bengal, there are around 12 such constituencies where votes of the tea population decide the results. The BJP bagged most of the seats.

“The initiative to boost the health infrastructure, as well as setting up crèches for the convenience of women workers, supplements the state’s move to grant land rights to people. It is evident that the chief minister and her party are focusing on wooing these constituencies,” said a political observer.