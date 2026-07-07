Cattle herder's body found in Cooch Behar

A 51-year-old cattle herder was found floating on a stream at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on Sunday.

Mantu Mia used to work as a “dangowal” or a cattle herder who takes cattle from one location to another against money. His wife has filed a complaint at the local police station, alleging that her husband has been murdered.

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“Yesterday, my husband went to the Gossainhat market to bring the cattle of a person who had engaged him and did not return home. Later, we found his body floating in Khutamara (a local stream) in the Changhat area and suspect that some people have killed him and thrown his body into the river,” Aseda Khatun said in the complaint.

Police recovered his body. Later, Khatun filed a police complaint. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said a police officer.

Guha shifted

Former minister and Trinamool leader Udayan Guha was shifted from the Dinhata jail to the central correctional home in Balurghat on Sunday.

Guha, who has been arrested on corruption charges, is in judicial custody for 14 days.