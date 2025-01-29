MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Calcutta high court forms SIT headed by two police officers to prob Sandeshkhali gangrape case

Justice Ghosh directed that a progress report be submitted by the special investigation team once a month to the additional chief judicial magistrate, Basirhat

PTI Published 29.01.25, 09:50 PM
Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court Shutterstock

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by two police officers to probe a case of alleged gangrape at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last year.

Noting that there has already been a delay in the investigation of the case, which was registered at Sandeshkhali police station on May 16, 2024, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed that the case records be handed over to the SIT by the present investigating officer posted at the police station.

Justice Ghosh directed that the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Baduria, Basirhat police district, Rahul Mishra, will be a member of the SIT along with the assistant commissioner of police, homicide section, detective department of Kolkata Police, Bireswar Chatterjee.

Also Read

He directed that the two officers would choose a team of inspectors and sub-inspectors according to their choice for investigating the case.

Disposing of the petition by the complainant alleging delay in investigation, Justice Ghosh directed that a progress report be submitted by the SIT once a month to the additional chief judicial magistrate, Basirhat.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

