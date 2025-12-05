Calcutta HC declines to interfere in Beldanga ‘Babri Masjid’ project, puts onus on Bengal govt for law and order

The Calcutta High Court on Friday declined to step into the dispute over the construction of a mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad, a structure proposed to be modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid and backed by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir.

The timing has amplified interest in the project. The foundation-laying ceremony is scheduled for December 6, the anniversary of the demolition of the original Babri Masjid.

A fresh PIL, filed just a day earlier, urged the court to block the ceremony, arguing that it could disturb communal harmony in the district.

A division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul heard the plea and declined to stay the event. The court said the responsibility of maintaining law and order would lie with the West Bengal government.

The petition drew attention to Kabir’s recent comments. It stated: “The writ petition pertains to stop foundation stone laying of Babri Masjid in Beldanga Block 1, Murshidabad to maintain Law and order...The MLA has been using filthy and derogatory statements and hate speech against a community, which causes breach of public tranquility. Such kind of statements and hate speech over social media and You Tube news portal, being a Member of Legislative Assembly, may break the communal harmony of our state as well as our country.”

Kabir has been at the centre of political friction within the Trinamool Congress for months. On Thursday, the party suspended him for what it described as “communal politics”. Hours later, Kabir announced he would resign as MLA and launch his own political outfit later this month.

The court’s refusal to intervene leaves the planned ceremony to unfold under the state administration’s watch, with political tensions and public scrutiny running parallel to preparations on the ground.