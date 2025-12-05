Complaint against 'infiltrator' neighbour, residents reach DM's office to report

Two residents of a village near the Bangladesh border reached the Cooch Behar district magistrate's office on Thursday and filed a complaint, alleging that one of their neighbours was a Bangladeshi “infiltrator” who had been staying there for years.

The complaint was filed by Shahidur Rahman and Shamim Dulal Sheikh (husband of a Trinamool Congress panchayat member) from Nagarerbari in the Dinhata subdivision.

Rahman submitted the elaborate complaint to the DM's office, seeking action against Omar Faruq Bepari.

“We fear he is a threat to national security. If his name remains on the voter list even after the SIR (special intensive revision), it would be wrong. The administration should conduct an investigation and send him back to Bangladesh,” said Rahman.

According to Rahman, Bepari illegally entered India around 10 to 12 years ago and subsequently obtained voter and Aadhaar cards.

“We have information that he was associated with Bangladesh Ansar (a paramilitary auxiliary force in the neighbouring nation) and has used a resident’s name as his father’s name,” he said.

The complaint said Faruq had been arrested with arms and that he was involved in trans-border crimes.

Sheikh, who accompanied Rahman, spoke in similar tones. “The person, against whom the complaint has been filed, is from Bangladesh. It is not right for such a person to live in our village.”

Sources in the administration said once such a complaint was filed, a probe was conducted to verify the charge. “It is a regular process to check such complaints and probe the allegations,” said a source.

Bepari could not be contacted. Calls made to him went unanswered.